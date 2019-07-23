Baylor Football Leaders Took Ownership of the Team This Summer

WACO, Texas — Matt Rhule had a monumental task righting the ship when he got to Baylor and instilling his culture with a brand new group of players.

He even said he slept in his office during that first year where the Bears struggled to a 1-11 record. But after a six-win improvement in 2018 Rhule feels like his culture has been established and he wanted his team-leaders to take ownership of the 2019 team, this summer.

There’s no more saying like, We don’t really know what coach wants, it’s a new system, no more of that,” Rhule said. “We know exactly what to expect from each other. So take it and own it and I feel like this was a time to allow the players to hold each other accountable at a high level. It can’t be Coach Rhule’s process it can’t be can be coach Snow’s defense it’s got to be ours.”

One of those leaders is senior Sam Tecklenburg, who took that responsibility very seriously.

“I think he trusts the players, I think that’s what it says,” Tecklenburg said. “Older guys like myself, we want to respect that decision so we’ve pushed everyone pretty hard since he’s been gone and I think we got, you know, a ton better even there’s a few weeks has been gone so we took pride in that and you know we saw that, that’s a sign of trust from him so we try to respect that.”

Rhule and the Bears will open Fall Practice on Friday August 2nd.