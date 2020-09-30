Baylor Hoping to Get a Lift on The Offensive Line

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO — The Baylor Bears were missing a few key pieces on their offensive line during their 47-14 win over Kansas on Saturday, but they hope to return some of those pieces against West Virginia.

The group of returners would be spear-headed by Xavier Newman and his 28 career games with the Bears.

“We’re anticipating having Xavier [Newman-Johnson] back, so we’re excited for that,” Head Coach Dave Aranda said. “Xavier gives us the ability to make IDs, there’s a toughness and a football intelligence that comes with having him in there. We’re still in a wait and see mode with Blake [Bedier] and Jake [Burton] , so we’re hopeful that we’ll have them for Saturday.”

If Bedier and Burton are able to join Newman in the line-up that’s an additional 36 starts of experience that could go a long way facing a West Virginia defensive line that includes the Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year Darius Stills.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cosmos

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected