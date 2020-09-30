Baylor Hoping to Get a Lift on The Offensive Line

WACO — The Baylor Bears were missing a few key pieces on their offensive line during their 47-14 win over Kansas on Saturday, but they hope to return some of those pieces against West Virginia.

The group of returners would be spear-headed by Xavier Newman and his 28 career games with the Bears.

“We’re anticipating having Xavier [Newman-Johnson] back, so we’re excited for that,” Head Coach Dave Aranda said. “Xavier gives us the ability to make IDs, there’s a toughness and a football intelligence that comes with having him in there. We’re still in a wait and see mode with Blake [Bedier] and Jake [Burton] , so we’re hopeful that we’ll have them for Saturday.”

If Bedier and Burton are able to join Newman in the line-up that’s an additional 36 starts of experience that could go a long way facing a West Virginia defensive line that includes the Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year Darius Stills.