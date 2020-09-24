Baylor is Not Taking an Over-Matched Kansas Team Lightly

WACO — Kansas has not had a winning season since the Bush Administration, and is off to a rough start to 2020.

In their second-season under Les Miles the Jayhawks dropped their opener to Coastal Carolina for a second-straight year. So while the Jayhawks don’t exactly bring in momentum, they do have something Baylor doesn’t, live game reps.

Baylor Junior receiver Tyquan Thornton said their practice intensity has them confident entering this game and they are looking for a performance similar to their 61-6 beat down in Lawrence last year.

“We respect Kansas,” Thornton said. “They have some good players on their team but I expect nothing less than last year. We’ve missed out on two games so we’re ready to play.”

After a disappointing couple of weeks quarterback Charlie Brewer said this team is ready to roll against the Jayhawks.

“I think the focus is good,” Brewer said. “I think we kind of put that [canceled games] behind us. We’re really looking forward to playing Kansas, this weekend. I think initially [we were] a little disappointed last week but we’ve moved on from that ready to go this week.”

After Baylor’s game against Louisiana Tech was canceled the Bears turned their attention to Kansas before the Houston game materialized so the Bears are plenty familiar with Coach Miles’ team.

“During quarantine time, we had done a fair amount of breakdown on Kansas, so there was about two weeks’ prep for them,” Head Coach Dave Aranda said. “And then when La Tech happened, and we were trying to find that Houston game, there were a couple days in there where we really went back into Kansas. So, we’ve looked at them quite a bit.”