Baylor Loss to WVU in 2017 Showed Glimpses of The Future

WACO, Texas — About two years ago, at this time, Baylor was 0-7 coming off a close loss to West Virginia.

That loss, however, gave Baylor fans a glimpse of the bright future ahead when Charlie Brewer came in and rattled of 23-straight points o nearly upend 23rd ranked West Virginia.

“It went from 10-10, we’re in the game to 24-10 and all of a sudden we lost hope and we just, we kinda gave up,” Rhule said. “And we put Charlie in and then [Trestan] Ebner hits a big play, Ebner goes in the game and we just kind of start playing frantically and playing loose and made a bunch of plays, so a lot of those guys that were out there playing, now they’re veterans and I think the thing that we’ve learned is, you know, we have to stop worrying about everything else and just play football.”

Baylor senior offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg remembers blocking for Brewer and seeing just how special the freshman from lake Travis could be.

“It was pretty cool,” he said. “That was Charlie’s first time getting some major playing time. I think everyone who was there saw what the kid is made of early on. So it was definitely inspiring for me to see and the beginning of his legacy.”

Baylor is 2-1 all-time against West Virginia in Waco.