Baylor Men’s Basketball Not Satisfied After Blistering Start

WACO, Texas — Baylor is off to a blistering 3-0 start in Big 12 play, and that start includes wins in Lubbock and Lawrence.

As a result the Bears have risen to number two in the country, but they know with 15-rounds left in this championship fight now is no time for celebration.

“In Big 12 play the first rule is, next game is just as important as the last game,” Head Coach Scott Drew said. “If you get too high or too low, you don’t give yourself a chance in the next game and again why the big 12 has been the number one ranked conference six straight years is because every game is a tough game.”

The next game for the Bears is against Iowa State on Wednesday night at 7:00pm at the Ferrell Center.