Baylor Men’s Basketball ranks No. 2 in AP Top 25

KWKT - FOX 44
(file/MGN photo)
WACO, Texas – Baylor Men’s Basketball ranks high in the Associated Press Top 25!
This was announced Monday on the official NCAA March Madness Twitter. You can see the top ten rankings in the tweet below.
New AP Poll 👀1. Purdue2. Baylor3. Duke4. UCLA5. Gonzaga6. Villanova7. Texas8. Kansas9. Alabama10. Kentucky— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 6, 2021
New AP Poll 👀1. Purdue2. Baylor3. Duke4. UCLA5. Gonzaga6. Villanova7. Texas8. Kansas9. Alabama10. Kentucky
Source: NCAA March Madness