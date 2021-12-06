Baylor Men’s Basketball ranks No. 2 in AP Top 25

NEW YORK (AP) — Denis O'Brien, who served as George Harrison's manager for much of the former Beatle's solo career and with Harrison co-founded the production company that backed such hits as the classic “Monty Python's Life of Brian,” has died at age 80.

O'Brien's daughter, Kristen O'Brien, told The Associated Press that Denis O'Brien died Dec. 3 in Britain at the Great Western Hospital in Swindon after being admitted for severe abdominal pains. She said the exact cause of death had not been determined.