Baylor Men’s Basketball ranks No. 2 in AP Top 25

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

January 01 2022 12:00 am

WACO, Texas – Baylor Men’s Basketball ranks high in the Associated Press Top 25!

This was announced Monday on the official NCAA March Madness Twitter. You can see the top ten rankings in the tweet below.

Source: NCAA March Madness

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected