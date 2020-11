WACO, Texas – Baylor Men’s Basketball and Seton Hall have mutually agreed to cancel their game on November 29th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon, the team says while everyone was excited about the Big 12/ Big East battle, everyone agrees this decision was best for both programs.

Baylor Men’s Basketball says it continues to explore scheduling options for the 2020-21 season and will announce any further details as soon as possible.

Source: Baylor Men’s Basketball