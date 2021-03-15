Baylor Men’s Basketball Using Early Big 12 Exit to Their Advantage

(AP) Baylor headlines the NCAA Tournament’s South Region with the program’s first No. 1 seed. The Bears will open against 16th-seeded Hartford on Friday.
They had never been higher than a No. 3 seed previously. Coach Scott Drew has guided the second-ranked Bears to two regional finals but hasn’t gotten them to a Final Four.
The bracket includes ninth-ranked Ohio State as the 2-seed, followed by No. 8 Arkansas, No. 20 Purdue and No. 14 Villanova.
The early matchups include North Carolina coach Roy Williams trying to stay perfect in first-round games when the Tar Heels face Wisconsin.