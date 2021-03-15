LIVE NOW /
Baylor Men’s Basketball Using Early Big 12 Exit to Their Advantage

Local Sports
Baylor head coach Scott Drew talks to Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) and Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

(AP) Baylor headlines the NCAA Tournament’s South Region with the program’s first No. 1 seed. The Bears will open against 16th-seeded Hartford on Friday.

They had never been higher than a No. 3 seed previously. Coach Scott Drew has guided the second-ranked Bears to two regional finals but hasn’t gotten them to a Final Four.

The bracket includes ninth-ranked Ohio State as the 2-seed, followed by No. 8 Arkansas, No. 20 Purdue and No. 14 Villanova.

The early matchups include North Carolina coach Roy Williams trying to stay perfect in first-round games when the Tar Heels face Wisconsin.

