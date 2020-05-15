Baylor Men’s Golf Adds Bjerch-Andresen as Assistant Coach

WACO, Texas – Baylor men’s golf head coach Mike McGraw announced the hiring of former Baylor golfer Mikkel Bjerch-Andresen as the program’s assistant coach on Thursday.

Bjerch-Andresen joins the Bears after spending the last three seasons as assistant coach for Texas Tech men’s golf, including the last two years as associate head coach. He replaces Ryan Blagg, who was announced Wednesday as the new head coach at Louisville following eight years as Baylor’s assistant.

“We are so excited to welcome Mikkel back to the Baylor men’s golf program,” McGraw said. “He was a terrific representative of the university when he was a student-athlete, and I believe he will also make tremendous contributions as a coach.”

A native of Baerum, Norway, Bjerch-Andresen has spent the last four years as a Division I assistant coach. Prior to joining the staff at Texas Tech, he broke into the coaching ranks by spending the 2016-17 season as assistant men’s and women’s golf coach at Stephen F. Austin.

In his three years at Texas Tech, Bjerch-Andresen coached five All-Americans. He helped lead the Red Raiders to a win at the 2019 Big 12 Match Play Championship. Texas Tech achieved the first No. 1 national ranking in program history during the COVID-19-shortened 2019-20 season, which included tournament titles at The Carmel Cup and Inverness Intercollegiate, in addition to the Big 12 title. Three different Tech players won individual titles during the season, and the Red Raiders finished the year ranked No. 3 nationally.

Bjerch-Andresen helped the Red Raiders to a third-place finish in the stroke-play portion of the 2018 NCAA Championship, advancing to eight-team match play for the second time in program history. In the quarterfinal match, Bjerch-Andresen walked with Adam Blomme, helping him erase a two-hole deficit to win 1-up and claim one point for Texas Tech in an eventual 3-2 loss to Alabama.

Bjerch-Andresen was a four-year letterwinner for the Bears from 2012 through 2015, playing his first three seasons under Greg Priest and his senior year under McGraw. He finished his career with a 73.79 scoring average, which ranked as the 10th-best mark in program history at the time. His 124 career rounds played were 11th-most in school history at the time of his graduation and currently ranks 13th on the all-time list.

As a senior in 2014-15, Bjerch-Andresen played as part of the Baylor lineup in all 12 tournaments and tied for third on the squad with a 73.19 scoring average across 36 rounds. He posted 15 rounds at par or better and had a pair of top-10 finishes, including winning medalist honors at the 2014 Royal Oaks Intercollegiate and a tie for fifth place to help the Bears win the team title at the Gopher Invitational.

Bjerch-Andresen graduated from Baylor in 2015 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in economics. He is married to the former Hannah Perry, who is also a Baylor graduate, and the couple has a 7-month-old son, Axel.

