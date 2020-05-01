Baylor Men’s Golfer Keefer Named to GCAA All-Freshmen Team

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor men’s golfer Johnny Keefer has been named to the Golf Coaches Association of America All-Freshmen Team, as announced Thursday by the GCAA.

Only five freshmen from all of Division I are chosen annually for the GCAA’s All-Freshmen Team. Keefer becomes the second player in program history to make the five-man All-Freshmen Team, following current Baylor senior Cooper Dossey who was honored in 2017.

A San Antonio, Texas, native, Keefer is joined on the team by Florida’s Ricky Castillo, USC’s Yuxin Lin, Pepperdine’s William Mouw and Wake Forest’s Mark Power.

Keefer ranked second on the team with a 70.41 stroke average across 17 rounds in his debut season at Baylor. He played 11 of 17 rounds at par or better and recorded top-five individual finishes in three of six stroke-play tournaments. He also posted scores in the 60s in nine of 17 rounds, including three season-best rounds of 67, and he recorded double-digit birdie totals in four of six tournaments.

Keefer also led the team in par-4 scoring (4.03) and ranked second on the squad in par-3 scoring (3.00) and birdies (61). His 70.41 stroke average was the second-best single-season mark in program history, trailing only Dossey’s 69.72 average from this season. He broke Dossey’s freshman scoring average record of 71.19 set over 37 rounds in 2016-17.

Keefer made his collegiate debut leading the Bears to a tournament title at the Gopher Invitational by finishing tied for third place individually in the 70-player field. He went 3-2 in his matches at the Big 12 Match Play Championship, and he closed the fall with a tie for 19th place at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate.

The spring season was off to a strong start, as Keefer recorded top-five finishes in both events before COVID-19 ended the year prematurely. Keefer tied for fifth place in an 84-player field at the Arizona Intercollegiate, then tied for second place in an 80-player field at the Cabo Collegiate.

Keefer was named to Golfweek’s All-America Third Team, was a GCAA All-America Honorable Mention selection, and was chosen to the GCAA All-Central Region Team. He was ranked No. 73 nationally in the Golfstat Division I player rankings, though that number was negatively affected by a disqualification after mistakenly signing an incorrect scorecard at the Nike Collegiate Invitational.

Baylor finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 9 nationally. The Bears finished top-two in four of six stroke-play events, including tournament titles at the Gopher Invitational and the Fighting Illini Invitational and runner-up finishes at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate and the Arizona Intercollegiate.

The Bears expect to return their entire 10-player roster for the 2020-21 season, and they add two incoming freshman signees with Trey Bosco and Luke Morgan. In addition to returning seniors Dossey and Colin Kober, the Bears also return juniors Ryan Grider, Travis McInroe and Mark Reppe, sophomore Brandon Hoff and freshmen Keefer, Luke Dossey, Tyler Isenhart and Scout McNealy.

2019-20 Season Honors (GolfStat Division I Player Ranking)

Cooper Dossey (No. 4)

Arnold Palmer Cup Team USA Selection

All-America, First Team (GCAA)

All-America, First Team (Golfweek)

All-Central Region Team (Ping/GCAA)

Haskins Award Finalist (1 of 10)

Ben Hogan Award Watch List

Academic All-Big 12, Second Team

Ryan Grider

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Brandon Hoff

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Johnny Keefer (No. 73)

All-America, Third Team (Golfweek)

All-America, Honorable Mention (GCAA)

All-Freshmen Team (GCAA)

All-Central Region Team (Ping/GCAA)

Colin Kober

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Travis McInroe

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Mark Reppe (No. 205) Academic All-Big 12, First Team