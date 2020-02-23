Baylor Men’s Sweeps Omaha, Grand Canyon in Saturday Doubleheader

WACO, Texas – No. 26 Baylor men’s tennis (10-3) returned home and swept Omaha and Grand Canyon in 7-0 fashion in a Saturday doubleheader at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

BU won its 25th-straight home match, and the Bears are 40-1 in Waco since the start of the 2017 season.

MATCH ONE: Baylor 7, Omaha 0
BU opened up the first half of the doubleheader with a dominant doubles point against the Mavericks. Ninth-ranked Constantin Frantzen and Sven Lah posted a 6-4 win at the top of the lineup, and senior Matias Soto and freshman Sebastian Nothhaft teamed up for the 6-2 win on court two.

In singles play, No. 93 Frantzen posted a 6-1, 6-3 victory at the No. 4 spot, followed by No. 122 Adrian Boitan’s 6-0, 6-2 win over Nathan Reekie on court three. Nothhaft clinched his second match as a Bear when he won 6-2, 6-1 on court six.

No. 30 Lah added to the lead when he took a 6-2, 6-0 victory on court two, and then freshman Rahul Dhokia captured a 6-1, 6-3 triumph at the No. 5 spot. No. 60 Soto made it a clean sweep with a 6-3, 6-4 victory at the top of the lineup.

MATCH TWO: Baylor 7, Grand Canyon 0

BU opened doubles against Grand Canyon in quick fashion with Dhokia and sophomore Finn Bass teaming up for the 6-1 win on court three. No. 9 Frantzen and Lah won their second match of the day with a 6-3 win on court one to clinch the opening point.

In singles action, No. 93 Frantzen was the first player off the court for the second-straight match when he defeated David Weber, 6-1, 6-2, on court five. Nothhaft breezed past Julian Mueller on court six by a 6-0, 6-0 shutout, and then Bass clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-3 win on court four.

No. 30 Lah earned his 12th win of the season with a 6-4, 6-2 victory at the No. 1 spot, and No. 122 Boitan took down Valentin Lang in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, on court two. Senior Ryan Dickerson closed out the doubleheader with a 7-5, 6-4 triumph over Freddie Grant on court three.

