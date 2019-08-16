Baylor Offensive Line Looking for Their Best Five

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears are looking for their best-five offensive lineman to enter the season regardless of their previous positions.

They have spent the camp moving guys around to figure out what the best combinations can be.

“I think if we say we have the five, we’re not going to be who we want to be,” bell said. “Every day is a competition. Now we go back and watch this film from today to see if somebody elevated their game and is going to take somebody’s spot. Prince Pines, in the summer, was working in the four left guards and right now he’s working in the twos and getting reps with the ones. I think that’s what this program is about is getting 1%, better every day and if you’re not competing, then you’re going to get left behind.”

Sophomore tackle Connor Galvin feels like they are zeroing in on their best five.

“Yeah, we’re still rotating a lot of people trying to see who’s gonna play who’s not,” he said. “Everybody’s come a long way, but we still have a long way to go. We’re slowly starting to jell.”

Baylor will hold their second scrimmage of the fall, on Saturday morning.