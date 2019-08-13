Baylor Poised for a Big Year in 2019

WACO — The Baylor volleyball team has continued to raise the bar under Head Coach Ryan McGuyre, who is entering his 5th season.

McGuyre has brought the bears from the bottom of the Big 12 to top-25 team and a consistent conference contender.

After 3 straight trips to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament the Bears felt something in their loss against Oregon, that has them feeling like they are ready to take the next step.

“I’ve been apart some good teams and some national championships and it probably that was, for me, the first time since I’ve been at Baylor was really into that that slug fest fight where you got to make adjustments and play really clean,” McGuyre said. “So that is a good taste — a bitter taste, in the loss but a good taste in understanding, ‘Okay, there’s there’s a whole ‘nother level we can get to.”

Fifth-year senior Shelly Stafford (Formerly Shelly Fanning) sensed that same toughness that was required to win at a championship level and she has seen the team bring it to the practice floor.

“I feel like we for the first time felt that true competition,” she said. “That true grit that it’s really going to take, to win a national championship. So having that that taste of fight is something that we’ve brought into every single practice since then.”

Baylor will hold their Green and Gold Scrimmage on August 18th and will open their season Friday August 30th at the Husker invitational against UCLA, in Lincoln, Nebraska.