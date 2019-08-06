Baylor Ramps Up The Competition Level With Full Padded Practice

WACO — The Baylor Bears took things up a notch on Friday when they put on full pads for the first time.

Camp is less than a week old but it’s the start of a grind and Matt Rhule wants to see his guys cut it loose and just go play some football.

“We put the ball down and go play,” he said. “That should be the best part of your day. As I told them, you don’t have to like practice, but you have to respect it. I do want to have guys that love the competition part of it.”

Rhule who spent 2012 as an assistant offensive line coach for the New York Giants styles his fall camp, similarly to what he experienced with Tom Coughlin and the Giants. He said he’s had about 10 NFL scouts to come through camp and when they do, he wants to show them his guys will be ready for NFL.

“High achievers have the ability to sit down and focus for long periods of time,” Rhule said. “So we sit in meetings for long periods of time and we take notes — the old fashioned way with our hand not like type-in something — and they come out here and practice hard. Those are the things that we want our guys to leave here with what they know how to practice that know how to take notes, they know how to be coached, you know how to take care of their body.”