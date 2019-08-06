Baylor Running Game Looks to Take Another Step in 2019

WACO, Texas — The Baylor running game took a step forward in 2018 upping their rushing yards per game by 52 yards, and in 2019 they hope to take an even bigger step.

“We averaged 170 yards a game last year and I’m hoping we can get that 200 yards this year that’s that’s our goal the average 200 yards a game rushing,” Co-Offensive Coordinator Will Nixon said. “We I feel we have the backs that can do that, you know they all add a little something different, you know with the way they run the football but I think they’re all all three, four or five of our backs are explosive.”

The Bears will have a three-headed monster in the back-field with JaMycal Hasty, Trestan Ebner and John Lovett. Ebner knows they have the ability to ride the hot hand.

“It’ll just be a running back by committee,” he said. “Whoever has the hot hand and we got a lot of guys and we all can play at a high level so whoever has the hot hand to go.”