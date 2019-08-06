Baylor Running Game Looks to Take Another Step in 2019

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas — The Baylor running game took a step forward in 2018 upping their rushing yards per game by 52 yards, and in 2019 they hope to take an even bigger step.

“We averaged 170 yards a game last year and I’m hoping we can get that 200 yards this year that’s that’s our goal the average 200 yards a game rushing,” Co-Offensive Coordinator Will Nixon said. “We I feel we have the backs that can do that, you know they all add a little something different, you know with the way they run the football but I think they’re all all three, four or five of our backs are explosive.”

The Bears will have a three-headed monster in the back-field with JaMycal Hasty, Trestan Ebner and John Lovett. Ebner knows they have the ability to ride the hot hand.

“It’ll just be a running back by committee,” he said. “Whoever has the hot hand and we got a lot of guys and we all can play at a high level so whoever has the hot hand to go.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests