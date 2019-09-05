Baylor Sees a lot of Itself in UTSA

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears desire to play a physical style of football not unlike what they will see when they welcome UTSA to McLane Stadium, on Saturday.

Senior Blake Lynch has played against UTSA twice and he knows first hand what they bring to the table.

“We’ve got a lot of respect for UTSA,” Lynch said. “They’re a real physical team. Their coach does a real good job with them. The first year we played them they came down here and beat us, and when we went to the Alamodome and beat them. I think they’re going to come in here with a lot of juice.”

Baylor Head Coach Matt Rhule sees a lot of similarities, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

“It’s the same thing,” Rhule said. “They have the ability to run the football the ability to play defense to get off on third down and continue to drive on your own third downs and so they do it they do it. They have different run schemes and maybe then we do, but it’s the same overall philosophy.”

One of the biggest keys to slowing down the UTSA Roadrunners will be slowing down their quarterback Frank Harris.