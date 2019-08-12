Baylor Soccer Drops Exhibition Opener With Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Baylor Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor soccer carried a wide advantage in shots (18-6) but dropped its first exhibition of the 2019 season, 1-0, to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sunday evening at Midway High School. Instead of the traditional 45-minute halves, the two teams played three 30-minute periods.

The Islanders’ goal came midway through the first period by Kayla Gove.

“An exhibition three days into preseason is designed to see where you are,” Baylor coach Paul Jobson said. “Today’s match did just that. We created a lot of chances and did some really good things. We were also exposed a few times, which is good for us to know now, not three weeks from now.”

Baylor answered that with a bevy of shots in the second period, outshooting the Islanders, 9-1, during that frame.

Danielle Hayden had a couple good looks at the goal with one coming in the second half before it was blocked. Raegan Padgett had a total of three shot attempts, followed by four more teammates with two each.

Junior Eva Mitchell, a transfer from Kentucky playing in a Baylor uniform for the first time, had a good chance at the equalizer in the third period off a BU corner kick, but it was saved by the Islanders’ Kyleigh Hall.

NOTES

* Sunday’s match came two days after BU began preseason practice.

* Some new faces had a significant impact in the match for BU, with Eva Mitchell, Michaela Gorman, Tara Sumer and Elizabeth Kooiman all dressing out for the Bears.

* Senior Maggie Burton got the start and played the entire match at goalkeeper.

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor hosts Texas State for the second exhibition of the season at 7 p.m. Saturday at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.