Freshman Kooiman nets three goals in the game

WACO, Texas — The Baylor soccer team notched a huge conference win on Thursday night 4-2 over West Virginia at Betty Lou Mays Field, in Waco.

Freshman Elizabeth Kooiman had a huge night getting the Bears on the board and then adding two more goals to complete the hat trick.

Senior Raegan Padgett also netted a goal on the night.

Baylor will be off until they travel to TCU a week from Thursday to take on the Horned Frogs.