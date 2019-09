MANHATTAN, Kansas — Giuliana Cunningham’s header found the back of the net with just under eight minutes to play in double overtime, to give Baylor the 1-0 win over Kansas State.

Baylor has now played in four-straight overtime contests winning two of them and collecting draws in the other two.

Baylor will now turn their attention on the Kansas Jayhawks. Kansas and Baylor will kick things off at 1:00pm on Sunday at Rock Chalk Park.