WACO, Texas – Baylor Softball released its full slate for the 2022 season, including 28 home games at Getterman Stadium, announced by 22nd-year head coach Glenn Moore.

Putting together a strong schedule, the Bears will play 23 games against nine opponents from the 2021 NCAA softball tournament.

“This schedule was designed to grow a young team with confidence and correction,” said Moore. “We will have opportunities to do both while achieving a strong RPI and preparing to compete in a strong Power 5 conference.”

All Baylor home games will be on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – however, network selections could come at a later date.

Baylor opens the 2022 season in Natchitoches, Louisiana, at a tournament hosted by Northwestern State February 11-13. The Bears will play their first game against UT Martin and a Saturday doubleheader against Northwestern State and Chattanooga, before closing out the tournament with Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Staying in that region, the Bears will then travel to Nacogdoches to take on Stephen F. Austin on February 15.

After their trip East, Baylor will return home for their first games of the season in Getterman Stadium, where they will host Oregon on February 18-19.

The Bears won’t be home long, heading back to the road for their next five matchups. Staying in Texas, the Bears will face UT Arlington on February 23 before heading to Palm Springs, California, and the Mary Nutter Invitational. Baylor will face Oregon State, Loyola Marymount, UCLA and the University of San Diego February 25-27.

To open the March portion of the schedule, the Bears will host Prairie View A&M March 1 and Texas A&M Corpus Christi March 5 – with doubleheaders scheduled for both contests.

Baylor will then set out for the Aloha State to take on Cal, Hawaii and Oklahoma in the Rainbow Wahine Classic March 9-11. The Bears will play Cal twice while in Honolulu. Once returning home, Baylor will head to San Marcos to face Texas State on March 16.

Five-straight home games for the Bears will come March 18-22, as they are scheduled to battle McNeese State in three matchups before closing out the home stand with a doubleheader against Tarleton State.

Baylor opens up conference play with a trip to Norman, Oklahoma, to face the defending league champion Oklahoma Sooners March 25-27 before wrapping up March with a home date against Incarnate Word on March 29.

In the first home conference matchup, Baylor will battle with Oklahoma State April 1-3. Lamar will then head to Waco for a tilt with the Bears on April 6.

A quick trip north will find Baylor in a conference contest with the Kansas Jayhawks on April 8-10.

With the calendar flipping to April, Baylor will host eleven of its next 12 matchups. To kick the homestand off, the Bears face Texas State for the second time in the schedule April 12 and two games against Sam Houston State April 15-16 at Getterman Stadium.

A short drive up I-35 will find the Bears in a tilt with UT Arlington April 19 before they return home for eight-straight.

The Bears will find Texas Tech as their opponent in their first series back home April 22-24. The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will give the Bears a break in conference play when they come to town on April 26. In the last full conference matchup at home, Baylor will face Iowa State April 29-May 1.

Baylor closes out the regular season with Texas May 6-8, playing the first game at home and heading south to Austin for the last two games of the series.

The Big 12 tournament is set for May 13-14 in Oklahoma City. NCAA Regionals begin a week later May 20-22, with the NCAA Super Regionals slated for May 27-29. The Women’s College World Series will be June 2-8 in Oklahoma City.

Source: Baylor Athletics