Baylor Softball Selected Fifth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

IRVING, Texas – Baylor softball was picked to finish fifth in the 2020 Big 12 Coaches Preseason Poll, announced Thursday by the conference office.

Oklahoma was the unanimous No. 1 pick in the poll, topping the ranks for the eighth-straight season, after finishing as the 2019 national runner-up.

Texas falls in at No. 2 in the poll after a 12-6 record last season, followed by Oklahoma State in third after advancing to the Women’s College World Series a year ago.

Texas Tech checks in at No. 4 with the Lady Bears coming in at No. 5.

Iowa State (sixth) and Kansas (seventh) round out the poll.

The Lady Bears are coming off an 18-36 season and return a majority of their roster.

Baylor kicks off its 2020 campaign at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla. facing Auburn, Louisville, Missouri and Missouri State on Feb. 7-9.

