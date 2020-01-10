Baylor Softball Selected Fifth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

IRVING, Texas – Baylor softball was picked to finish fifth in the 2020 Big 12 Coaches Preseason Poll, announced Thursday by the conference office.

Oklahoma was the unanimous No. 1 pick in the poll, topping the ranks for the eighth-straight season, after finishing as the 2019 national runner-up.

Texas falls in at No. 2 in the poll after a 12-6 record last season, followed by Oklahoma State in third after advancing to the Women’s College World Series a year ago.

Texas Tech checks in at No. 4 with the Lady Bears coming in at No. 5.

Iowa State (sixth) and Kansas (seventh) round out the poll.

The Lady Bears are coming off an 18-36 season and return a majority of their roster.

Baylor kicks off its 2020 campaign at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla. facing Auburn, Louisville, Missouri and Missouri State on Feb. 7-9.

2020 Big 12 Softball Preseason Poll

Rank School Points
1. Oklahoma (6) 36
2. Texas 29
3. Oklahoma State (1) 27
4. Texas Tech 20
5. BAYLOR 15
6. Iowa State 13
7. Kansas 7

