Baylor Softball Selected Fifth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

IRVING, Texas – Baylor softball was picked to finish fifth in the 2020 Big 12 Coaches Preseason Poll, announced Thursday by the conference office.
Oklahoma was the unanimous No. 1 pick in the poll, topping the ranks for the eighth-straight season, after finishing as the 2019 national runner-up.
Texas falls in at No. 2 in the poll after a 12-6 record last season, followed by Oklahoma State in third after advancing to the Women’s College World Series a year ago.
Texas Tech checks in at No. 4 with the Lady Bears coming in at No. 5.
Iowa State (sixth) and Kansas (seventh) round out the poll.
The Lady Bears are coming off an 18-36 season and return a majority of their roster.
Baylor kicks off its 2020 campaign at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla. facing Auburn, Louisville, Missouri and Missouri State on Feb. 7-9.
2020 Big 12 Softball Preseason Poll
|Rank
|School
|Points
|1.
|Oklahoma (6)
|36
|2.
|Texas
|29
|3.
|Oklahoma State (1)
|27
|4.
|Texas Tech
|20
|5.
|BAYLOR
|15
|6.
|Iowa State
|13
|7.
|Kansas
|7