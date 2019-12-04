Baylor Trying to Block out External Factors Ahead of Re-Match with Oklahoma

WACO, Texas — The 7th ranked Baylor Bears were within an eyelash of beating Oklahoma last month at McLane Stadium, but can get their revenge on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game.

But Baylor head coach Matt Rhule doesn’t want to make this game about revenge or the Big 12 Title of the College Football playoff he just wants his guys to stick to their plan that’s got them to this point and that is going 1-0 this week.

” Let’s not make this about the Big 12 Championship,” Rhule said. “Let’s not make this about the College Football Playoff, let’s not make this about a ranking, let’s not even make this about Oklahoma, they’re a great team, or a rematch, let’s just make it about us, let’s try to go 1-0 this week just like we did all year, and see what we do and so we’re gonna go out there and play our best game against a great game in a cool atmosphere and see what happens.”

The Bears were just a couple plays away from a win in November, seeing that gives this team confidence so Rhule wants to get his guys out there and just let it rip.

“We’ve got to get the ball to our best players and let them go make some plays and that’s when we’re at our best,” Rhule said. “When we just kinda isolate some guys and get them the ball and we have to find a semblance of a run game, they are built to take away the run game and make you throw it, we threw it pretty well the first game, we just have to have some runs to go along with that.”