Baylor Volleyball loses to Wisconsin Badgers in national semi-final

PITTSBURGH, Penn. – The Baylor Volleyball team’s magical run came to an end Thursday night at PPG Paints Area with a 3-1 Loss to The Wisconsin Badgers in the NCAA Volleyball national semi-final.

Baylor took the first set 27-25, before Wisconsin stormed back with wins of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-19 to take match 3-1.

The top-overall seed in the tournament Baylor finishes the year at 29-2. Baylor won their first Big 12 Championship in program history, made their second sweet sixteen in program history and played in their first-ever final four this season.

