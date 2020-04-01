Closings
Baylor’s Lauren Cox Named John Wooden All-American

Kyle Robarts

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox earned her third All-America honor of the postseason on Wednesday when she was named to the John Wooden Award All-American Team.

Cox, a senior from Flower Mound, Texas, added to her award arsenal, tacking on the Wooden Award All-American selection with her previous nods to the Associated Press and USBWA First-Team All-America teams.

The Wooden Award began honoring the women’s game with an All-America team in 2007, and Cox becomes the fourth Lady Bear to land a spot along with three-time honoree Brittney Griner (2011-13), two-time winner Odyssey Sims (2013-14) and Nina Davis (2015).

Cox became the fifth Baylor player to earn first-team honors from the USBWA, and it marks the 11th time a Lady Bears has earned first team. Cox joins Sophia Young (2005, 2006), Brittney Griner (2011, 2012, 2013), Odyssey Sims (2012, 2013, 2014) and Nina Davis (2015, 2016) as a first-team award winner. Cox was also a USBWA All-American in 2019 as a third-team selection.

She averaged 12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 blocks in 22 games in the shortened 2019-20 season. Cox finished her career with 1,570 points, 982 rebounds, 363 assists and 301 blocks in 131 games played. She was also named Big 12 Player of the Year, All-Big 12 First Team and was selected to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team by both the Big 12 head coaches and the Waco Tribune-Herald.Cox was also named the Texas MVP by Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball.

