Baylor’s Bell Excited to Join China Spring’s Inaugural Hall of Fame Class

Bell honored by a school and a town that mean so much to him

WACO, Texas — Baylor offensive line coach Shawn Bell will join the inaugural class of the China Spring Hall of Fame.

Bell was an all-state quarterback for the Cougars finishing. He finished his high school career as third all-time in texas history with 8,437 passing yard.

Bell went on to play quarterback at Baylor, returning in 2017 as a member of Matt Rhule’s Staff.

Bell is excited to be a part of the first Hall of Fame Class at a school and in a town that means so much to him.

“It means a lot,” he said. “We moved a lot as a kid settled into China Spring as a seventh grader and it’s been a tremendous place for my family, my father, my mom and obviously my brother and just an unbelievable community to me and to be in that inaugural class just means a lot And It’s a special town. When I moved back to Waco, nobody had to ask where I was moving. They all knew I was gonna live in China spring place I have a lot of pride in. So it really means a tremendous amount to me and my family.”

The banquet will be held in the cafeteria of China Spring High School on Saturday August 17th at 5:00pm.