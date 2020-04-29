Baylor’s Chapelet and Kaur Named Women’s Golf All-Americans

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor women’s golf has two All-Americans in the same season for the third time in program history, as Gurleen Kaur and Elodie Chapelet have been named honorable mention All-Americans by Golfweek.

Kaur joins Hayley Davis as the only two-time All-Americans in program history. Kaur previously picked up All-America honorable mention recognition from Golfweek as a freshman in 2018, while Davis was a three-time All-American in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Davis teamed with Lauren Taylor to give the Bears two All-Americans in 2013, and Davis paired with Dylan Kim to give BU a pair of All-Americans in 2015. All told, Baylor has had seven different players earn 10 total All-America honors, with Davis (three-time) and Kaur (two-time) the only repeat All-Americans.

Kaur, a junior from Houston, also became the first player in program history invited to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The 2020 event has been cancelled, but her invitation will be honored for the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

A Souraide, France, native, Chapelet earned All-America honors in her first season at Baylor after joining the Bears as a grad transfer following four years at Lamar. This season was expected to be her lone year in Waco, but she has committed to return for the 2020-21 season after the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to spring sports student-athletes following COVID-19.

Chapelet led the team with a 72.43 stroke average and counted 98.6 percent of her rounds toward the team score. She played 10 of 23 rounds at par or better and had team-bests with two top-5 finishes, five top-10 results and seven top-25 finishes. Chapelet also led the team in par-3 scoring (3.13), par-4 scoring (4.07), par-or-better percentage (82.1), total pars (282) and eagles (2). She was second on the team in par-5 scoring (4.89) and total birdies (56).

Kaur was second on the team in stroke average at 72.52, just two total strokes back of Chapelet. She led the team with 12 of 23 rounds at par or better and two top-5 finishes. She also led the Bears in par-4 scoring (4.07), below-par percentage (17.6) and total birdies (73). Kaur ranked second on the squad in top-10 finishes (four), top-25 finishes (six), total pars (262) and par-or-better percentage (80.9).

Chapelet finished top-16 in seven of eight events, including a third-place finish at the SMU/DAC Invitational, a fourth-place finish at the IJGA Collegiate Invitational, a seventh-place result at the Schooner Fall Classic, a ninth-place finish at the Glass City Invitational and a 10th-place standing at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate. She was top-10 in all three spring tournaments before the season ended prematurely due to COVID-19.

Kaur placed top-33 in all eight events, including a pair of third-place finishes at the Trinity Forest Invitational and the Schooner Fall Classic, a sixth-place result at the White Sands Invitational and a 10th-place finish at the SMU/DAC Invitational.

Chapelet’s 72.43 stroke average finished as the fourth-best single-season mark in program history, while Kaur’s 72.52 is the fifth-best single-season number. Kaur took over the top spot on Baylor’s career stroke average leaderboard with a 72.95 mark across 74 rounds over her first three seasons. Kaur also ranks 10th in program history with 10 career top-10 finishes.

Baylor finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 20 nationally according to Golfstat. The Bears were on track to make their eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in nine seasons under head coach Jay Goble before COVID-19 prematurely ended all spring sports seasons. Follow @BaylorWGolf on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the season.

BAYLOR WOMEN’S GOLF ALL-AMERICANS

Hayley Davis, 2012 – Second Team (WGCA); Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Hayley Davis, 2013 – Second Team (WGCA); Second Team (Golfweek)

Lauren Taylor, 2013 – Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Hayley Davis, 2015 – First Team (Golfweek); Second Team (WGCA)

Dylan Kim, 2015 – Second Team (WGCA); Third Team (Golfweek)

Laura Lonardi, 2016 – Second Team (WGCA); Third Team (Golfweek)

Amy Lee, 2017 – Second Team (WGCA); Third Team (Golfweek)

Gurleen Kaur, 2018 – Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Elodie Chapelet, 2020 – Honorable Mention (WGCA); Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Gurleen Kaur, 2020 – Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

2019-20 Season Honors (GolfStat Division I Player Ranking)

Diane Baillieux (No. 185)

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Elodie Chapelet (No. 23)

All-America, Honorable Mention (WGCA)

All-America, Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Erica Chiang

Academic All-Big 12, Second Team

Gurleen Kaur (No. 52)

All-America, Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Invitee

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Fiona Liddell (No. 212)

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Jordan Shackelford

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

www.BaylorBears.com