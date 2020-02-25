Baylor’s Cooper Has Jumped Right on a Fast-Moving Lady Bear Train

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady bears have won a 10th-straight Big 12 regular season title and a second-straight, with a graduate transfer at point guard.

Te’a Cooper transferred from Tennessee to South Carolina and then eventually to Baylor. Lady Bears head coach Kim Mulkey said Cooper left a good team in South Carolina to better prepare herself for the next level, while also winning at a high level.

“She saw her good friend Chloe Jackson win a national championship with us last year, and she saw Chloe move from a shooting guard to the point guard,” Mulkey said. “Cooper was not going to be the point guard at South Carolina and that’s why she came to us. She thinks her best opportunity to play at the next level is with the ball in her hands, and I think that’s why she came.”

After winning a title with a graduate transfer at the helm last year, Mulkey is thankful to have another one like Cooper that has joined the team and been a key cog to the well oiled machine.

“We’re just grateful that she chose Baylor and that she’s fit right in with the rest of them,” Mulkey said.