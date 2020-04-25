Baylor’s Denzel Mims Selected by the New York Jets in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft

WACO, Texas — Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims was selected 59th overall by the New York Jets, during the second-round of Friday’s NFL Draft.

In four years at Baylor, Mims caught 186 passes for 2,925 yards and 28 touchdowns. In his final season on the Brazos he caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns.

According to ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper, Mims has had a strong offseason leading up to the draft which helped him rocket up draft boards.

“We talked about with Jim Nagy at the Senior Bowl which certainly helped him in that regard,” Kiper said. “Then he goes and has a phenomenal combine workout, where he did everything spectacularly well. He was 6’3″ 207 [pounds] ran under 4.4 [40-yard dash] he had a vertical of almost 40 inches and a great three-cone.”

Baylor Press Release Below

By: Rachel Caton

WACO, Texas – Wide receiver Denzel Mims was selected by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, as the 59th pick overall, it was announced Friday evening on day two of the draft.



Mims is the highest-drafted Bear since Corey Coleman was taken in the first round as the 15th overall pick in 2016. Overall, he is the 16th wide receiver drafted out of Baylor since 1970 and the first since Coleman in 2016.



The Daingerfield, Texas, native is the seventh Bear to be drafted by the Jets all-time and the first since quarterback Bryce Petty was taken in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. Mims is the highest drafted BU player by the Jets and the first of his position to be drafted to New York out of Waco.



Although Mims had a breakout year in 2019, he has consistently produced the past three seasons, as he was the only player in FBS with eight or more touchdowns in each of the last three seasons, with 12 in 2019 and eight apiece in 2018 and 2017, respectively. As a senior in 2019, Mims starting all 14 games, finishing with 1,020 yards receiving on 66 receptions and 12 touchdowns as he earned First Team All-Big 12 honors by a vote of the league’s coaches and was named to the Postseason All-Texas Team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. His 12 touchdowns on the year ranked tied for fifth-most in Baylor single-season history and his 66 receptions tied for 10th on the single-season list. He had four 100+ receiving yard performances on the year, including three-straight 100+ yard performances vs. UTSA, at Rice and vs. Iowa State. He also had four multi-touchdown performances on the year, including a career-high three touchdowns in a victory over UTSA.



For his career, Mims is found throughout the BU record book, finishing sixth on Baylor’s career receiving yards list with 2,925 yards, ranking third with 28 receiving touchdowns and fifth with 186 career receptions. He boasted two 1,000+ receiving yard seasons in his career, finishing with 1,020 in 2020 and 1,087 as a sophomore in 2017, making him only the third Bear in program history to complete the feat twice. He finished with 11-career 100+ yard receiving performances and was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list three times (2017-2019).

BAYLOR WIDE RECEIVERS IN THE DRAFT

1976, Ricky Thompson – 8th Rd (228th) Baltimore

1981, Robert Holt – 6th Rd (161st), Buffalo

1981, Mike Fisher – 8th (198th), St. Louis

1984, Gerald McNeil – 2nd Rd (44th), Cleveland

1984, Bruce Davis, 2nd Rd (50th), Cleveland

1989, John Simpson, 10th Rd (277th), Chicago

1992, Lee Miles, 11th Rd (294th), Miami

1993, Melvin Bonner, 6th Rd (154th), Denver

1995, David Mims, (expansion), Carolina

2010, David Gettis, 6th Rd (198th), Carolina

2012, Kendall Wright, 1st (20th) Tennessee

2012, Josh Gordon, 2nd Rd (supplemental), Browns

2013, Terrance Williams, 3rd Rd (74th), Dallas

2014, Tevin Reese, 7th Rd (240th), San Diego

2017, Corey Coleman – 1st Rd (15th overall), Cleveland

2020, Denzel Mims – 2nd Rd (59th overall), New York Jets

NEW YORK JETS BAYLOR DRAFT CHOICES

YEAR RND PICK NAME, POS.

1962 ^5 37 Bobby Ply, DB

1970 13 332 Walter Groth, DT

1977 5 129 Gary Gregory, OL

2012 6 202 Terrance Ganaway, RB

2012 6 203 Robert T. Griffin, OG

2015 4 103 Bryce Petty, QB

2020 2 59 Denzel Mims, WR