Baylor’s Drew Thankful for Record-Setting Season But Hopes to Take Another Step Next Season

WACO, Texas — Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew doesn’t stay down long describing himself as a ‘glass-half-full kind of guy’ and he is excited to raise Baylor’s bar even higher next season.

The Bears accomplished some impressive feats this year including a conference-record 23-game winning streak, 15 Big 12 wins and numerous program firsts. So while the end was disappointing, Drew is not spending his time worrying about something out of their control.

“You see what we were able to achieve and it’s kind of like anything you do in sports if you if you lift 225, the goal is now 230,” he said. “If you run a mile in six minutes — maybe in my case, eight or nine, the goal is always seven or eight. It’s always less. For us in basketball it’s do more, so we had a historic year this year what more can we do next year? and what are the record books or what other history can this group make and hopefully this group all returns with the same hunger and desire.”

The NCAA is reportedly exploring allowing those seniors to get an extra year of eligibility, but Drew said he had not talked to his seniors yet and did not know if they planned to come back, if an extra year was granted