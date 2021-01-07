Baylor’s Jerome Tang Offers Pregame Prayer in the Wake of Riots at US Capitol

WACO — Prior to Wednesday night’s game against Oklahoma Baylor Associate Head Coach Jerome Tang delivered a prayer for the nation, Washington D.C. And the players on each team that they may one day become leaders of this country.

After a summer of conversations about social injustices Head Coach Scott Drew said after yesterday’s events those conversations are on-going and will continue into the future.

“Coach Tang’s prayer tonight was tremendous,” Drew said. “It’s a great prayer and I think the conversations we’ve had, we’ll keep having. Those are things that will go on each and every year.”

To see Coach’s full prayer, click the video below.