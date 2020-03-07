Baylor’s Mark Vital and Tristan Clark Are Game Time Decisions for Saturday

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Men’s basketball team heads to West Virginia with a chance to win a share of a Big 12 Title with a win, and a little help.

The first part of that equation could be a lot tougher if Mark Vital has to miss a second-straight game due to injury. Prior to departing for West Virginia though, Baylor head coach Scott Drew said Vital had made good progress this week in his rehab.

“Mark is been looking good so we’re hoping he’ll be a go tomorrow but we won’t know till warm ups,” Drew said. “He’s had a good couple days a rehab and Dave’s done a good job with the marks done a good job. Tristan [Clark] is a game time decision as well.”

Drew sounded less optimistic about Clark, but Vital could provide a significant lift especially in the rebounding department, which will be key facing the best rebounding team in the Big 12.

“If you watched the Texas Tech — I think anyone who watched that game understands the impact Mark has on the floor,” Senior Freddie Gillespie said. “I definitely felt it. And I told him after, I was like, I’ve appreciated you before but now I appreciate you even more. I think I had like two defensive rebounds and just kind of assumed that Mark would be there to get and I realized he wasn’t there.”

The Bears and the Mountaineers tip off at Noon Central time, on Saturday, in Morgantown, West Virginia.