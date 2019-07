Waco, Texas — Former Baylor Grad Transfer Makai Mason signed to play professionally to play with ALBA Berlin, in the Turkish Airlines Euro League on Monday.

Mason, the first graduate transfer in Baylor history made a big impact in Waco in his one season on campus starting 28 games for the Bears averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 assists per game.

Mason has duel citizenship in Germany and played for the German national team back in 2017.