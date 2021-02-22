Baylor’s McKenzie Named Big 12 Newcomer of The Week

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

IRVING, Texas – Baylor baseball second-year freshman Jared McKenzie was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after his stellar performance at the plate yesterday, the conference office announced on Monday.

McKenzie combined 6-for-11 with his first two career home runs, five RBI and four runs scored in two games against UTRGV. In the season-opening win, he tied his career best with four hits after finishing 4-for-6 with a career-high four RBIs, while hitting two home runs. McKenzie finished with another multi-hit game in the nightcap after going 2-for-5 with another run scored and RBI.

The Round Rock native, is a career .425 hitting in 18 games, after finishing the shortened 2020 shortened season with an impressive .406 average to earn Freshman All-America honors (Collegiate Baseball).

Big 12 baseball student-athletes that are listed as freshmen last season and still listed as freshmen (true or redshirt) this year, are eligible for Newcomer awards since they did not have the opportunity to earn those awards a year ago.