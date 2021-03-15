LIVE NOW /
Baylor’s Mulkey Reacts to UCONN’s Auriemma Testing positive for COVID-19

Local Sports
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in the Big East tournament semifinals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least the first two rounds of the the NCAA Tournament.

UConn says the Hall of Famer received a positive result from a test taken Sunday and isn’t experiencing any symptoms. The team’s head physician says contact tracing protocols revealed that Auriemma didn’t have close contact with any other team member since Friday.

The rest of the team, which has tested negative, plans to leave Tuesday for the tournament in San Antonio, where they are scheduled to take on 16th-seeded High Point on Sunday.

