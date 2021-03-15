Baylor’s Mulkey Reacts to UCONN’s Auriemma Testing positive for COVID-19

UMHB Press Release:

APLINE, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team controlled the game early and then held on late to stun the #2 team in the country and win its second consecutive American Southwest Conference Championship as the Cru topped East Texas Baptist 75-72 in the ASC title game Monday night in Alpine. UMHB, the #4 seed from the West Division, improves to 13-8 with the victory and makes it back-to-back ASC titles. The loss ends ETBU’s season at 25-1.

UMHB led by five points going into the final period and stretched the lead out to seven in the early going. The Tigers pulled back to within three before the Cru gained some separation. Hannah Eggleston’s jumper made it an eight-point game with 5:24 remaining. ETBU wrapped three-pointers around another Eggleston basket to cut UMHB’s lead to 63-59 with 4:33 left to play. The Cru pushed it back to a seven-point lead with 3:12 to go on an A’Lexiss Benton free throw. The UMHB lead bounced back and forth between five and seven points until two free-throws and a Mycah McDonald lay-up pulled East Texas Baptist to within 72-69 with 1:14 on the clock. Taylor Kollmorgen hit a free-throw to make it a two-possession contest. The Tigers hit a pair of free throws with 37.6 seconds to play to close the gap to 73-71. UMHB turned the ball over on the ensuing possession, but Benton pulled down the rebound for the Cru. Brooke Elliott hit two free throws to make it a four-point Cru lead and UMHB would hold on for the victory. The Cru shot 90 percent from the field in the final period.