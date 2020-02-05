Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith is Getting Closer to being 100-Percent Healthy

WACO, Texas — Baylor sophomore forward NaLyssa Smith hopes to get more playing time on Wednesday against Kansas as she continues to recover from her ankle injury.

“I mean I feel good,” she said. “I’m about like 90%, just working to get back 100%, to get back on the court. Hopefully the minutes tomorrow the minutes will be Good, I just know when my name gets called i’m going to go in.”

Head Coach Kim Mulkey gave the team the weekend off after their Friday win at Texas, hoping that the rest will have a positive impact on Smith’s recovery.

“You can treat them all you want but the only thing that really heals it is time,” Mulkey said. “So, each day NaLyssa Smith is better. She had a good workout yesterday, so we’ll just keep plugging along until we can get them all out there at full speed.”

The Lady Bears tip off against Kansas on Wednesday night at 7:00pm at the Ferrell Center.