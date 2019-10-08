Baylor’s Rhule is Not Worried About Rankings on October 7th

WACO, Texas — Baylor ended a 1,058 day drought when they showed up in the AP Poll for the first time since November of 2016.

The Bears check in at number 22 in this week’s AP Poll which is a nice foot note as the Bears chase their ultimate goal of getting back to winning Big 12 Championships, but for coach Rhule that’s all this ranking really is.

“What’s really cool, is we have a bunch of seniors now that have been through — and juniors — who have been through, they’ve been 6-0, they’ve been 0-5, they’ve been 5-0, that’s, not many people have had these experiences they’ve had,” Rhule said. “So you know what you aren’t what people say you are, you are what you put on tape and how you play this week.”

Throughout his time at Baylor Rhule’s battle cry has been “What’s Next” it didn’t matter if they were 0-5 or coming off their Texas Bowl win. He wants this Baylor team to continue to rise above being good and strive to be great.

“People get excited about being good,” he said. “So, I tell our d-line, “You’re 335, you’re supposed to 320. You get to 328, what do you guys all do.” “We go out and we get the Golden Chick, because we feel like, ‘Hey, I lost seven pounds.’’’ But, you have eight more to go. So, that’s all we’re at right now, 5-0 and No. 23 in the country. Congratulations! Is that what you worked all year for? No.”

The Bears will look to take an edge in the all-time series with Texas Tech, that is currently tied at 38-38-1.