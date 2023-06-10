BRYAN, TX (FOX 44) — Whether you’ve heard of it or not, ‘beep baseball’ has become a home run in the Bryan community.

The BCS Outlaws became one of four teams in the state of Texas and 28 total teams in the United States to compete in the sport known as beep baseball over a decade ago.

Beep baseball is a sport that allows individuals with visual impairments to participate in America’s favorite pastime. The rules are generally the same as baseball with a few additions:

Every player must wear a blindfold while batting and fielding.

The ball beeps and must be fielded cleanly and verbally called out before the runner reaches the base to their right or left. Both bases transmit a noise as soon as the ball is hit.

A run is scored when a player touches the base before the ball is fielded cleanly.

For the BCS Outlaws, it allows the Blind community in the Bryan-College Station area to play baseball and build leadership skills by taking part in a team sport, some for the first time.

“These athletes have an opportunity to really put themselves all out on the field and engage in a sport that takes every part of them and puts it into play,” BCS Outlaws head beep baseball coach Jerry House said.

Hillary Oswald is Jerry’s daughter and a player on the team. She is sitting out this season due to her pregnancy but wouldn’t trade her time in the sport for anything.

“It was just so much fun,” Oswald said. “I was hooked immediately. Whenever I played sports, growing up, my vision was always a hindrance to whatever I was playing. But, with beep baseball, I’m finally able to play a sport where my vision actually qualifies me to play which is really awesome.”

If anyone raises questions about where or not these athletes can really play, House is quick to dispel the doubters.

“Some might think, well, they’re not going to be able to participate in any kind of athletic activity because of their visual impairment,” House said. “That is absolutely not the case. They can excel and they can go 100 percent on the field in this game and succeed.”

“It kind of reminded me that even though I don’t have vision, I’m able to do things that other people can do as well,” Outlaws player Alex Quick said. “In this case, it’s play baseball. But more like fundamentally, it’s other things.”

The team is open to a wide range of ages and is open for anyone with visual impairments to come and play. For more information you can visit the National Beep Baseball Association, or NBBA, website as well as the BCS Outlaws facebook page!