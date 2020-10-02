Bear Ridge Golf Club Hosts Media Day

WACO — Bear Ridge Golf Club hosted media members from all of the state on Thursday to get a first-hand look at the work done by Tommy Tompkins and his team.

I was able to get out on the course and see first hand how far it has come since they fully re-opened the course. They admittedly still have a ways to go, but the greens are in fantastic shape and are as advertised by Tompkins.

They have done a lot of work to restore the course and feature the great golf holes on a beautiful piece of property. It caters to everyone from the high-handicaps to scratch-golfer, with challenging and unique holes.

If you get a chance, head on out to Bear Ridge and see for yourself, the work they have done.

