Bears Battle For a Chance at a Big 12 Title on Saturday

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears will battle for a chance at a Big 12 Title on Saturday needing a win over West Virginia, along with a little help.

The first part of that equation is no cake-walk, as They will be taking on a West Virginia team that started out hot but has lost six of their last eight games, and needs some quality wins down the stretch.

Playing a desperate team is not unfamiliar territory for the Bears who fought back a fiesty Texas Tech team on Monday. Senior Freddie Gillespie knows this time of year everyone is desperate for wins.

“It’s tough,” He said. “Playing Tech the second time was definitely brought a lot more energy and a lot more fight than they did the first time. We had to try and match it. And West Virginia, they are on a little skid so they’re there going to want to get a win at home.”

Of course even if the Bears win they could be still be on the outside looking in at the championship race unless Tech can upset the Kansas Jayhawks. If the Red Raiders can’t come through, Kansas will win the Big 12 at 17-1 and the best Baylor could do would be 16-2. Baylor is already the only other team besides Kansas to win 15+ Big 12 games in a season, but they still could come up short of their first big 12 title since 1950.

“That’s a little frustrating,” Head Coach Scott Drew said. “At the same time — Again, our guys have done a great job competing all year and why we’ve been successful, is we got guys that have shown up every day and, hopefully, we show up tomorrow.”

Baylor and West Virginia tip off at 12pm Central, in Morgantown, West Virginia on ESPN+.