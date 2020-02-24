Bears Drop Rubber Match to Oral Roberts, 4-2

Baylor Press Release

By: Rachel Caton

WACO, Texas – The Bears dropped the rubber match to visiting Oral Roberts, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears (4-3) mustered two runs on five hits, with Mack Mueller launching his first long ball of the season, a solo shot in the fifth inning. Four of the Bears’ five runs came from Jared McKenzie and Nick Loftin, who each had two hits apiece.

Both starting pitchers, Hayden Kettler for the Bears and James Notary for Oral Roberts (4-3), were cruising through the first three frames, both just facing one batter over the minimum.

In the fourth inning, the Golden Eagles got on the board first, as Jordan Wiley launched a solo home run, his third home run is the last two days. They then added two more to jump out to a 3-0 lead on back-to-back doubles in the fifth inning.

Mueller, who made an outstanding grab to end the top of the fifth inning, tried to jump start the Bears’ offense with a leadoff home run in the bottom half of the inning, putting the Bears on the board and score at 3-1.

In the sixth inning, Jared McKenzie led things off with a single and Ricky Martinez got him to second on a sac bunt. From there, Notary spiked one in the dirt and catcher Tanner Lindsly was unable to recover it and McKenzie flashed the wheels, coming around from second to score, pulling the Bears within on, 3-2.

ORU added one more run in the eighth inning to make the score 4-2.

The Bears brought the game-tying run to the plate in both the eighth and ninth innings, but were unable to breakthrough against Oral Roberts’ closer Kaleb McCullough.

Baylor starter Hayden Kettler took the loss, falling to 1-1, while ORU starter James Notary earned the win to improve to 1-1. McCullough earned his third save of the year.