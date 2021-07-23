Behind Enemy Lines: Kansas

WACO, TX — First year head coach, Lance Leipold, is taking over a program in Kansas, that did not win a single game in 2020. However, Leipold knows exactly what he’s getting into, and has a plan.

“I think there’s no simple quick fixes in building a program or in rebuilding a program,” Lance Leipold said. “Our approach is going to be consistent in what we’re going to do, consistent in our recruiting methods, starting locally, again, spreading out throughout the nation within the Big 12 footprint.”

Leipold was the head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for eight years, and won six DIII National Championships.

“I think there’s things along the way, I like to say it’s just the way that you go about it each and every day in your preparation,” Lance Leipold said. “Again, I would say, though, when you talk about the Division III pedigree and things like that, there’s many of those things that can be looked upon that we should be looking to install and probably will into our program. Whether that’s Division III mentality or just going through things, we’ll use all the resources that we can to build this program the right way.”

