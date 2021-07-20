Behind Enemy Lines: Kansas State

WACO, TX — The 2020 season was Chris Klieman’s second year at the helm at Kansas State – and the Wildcats finished on a five-game losing streak, with a 4-5 Big 12 record, and Klieman is looking at it as growing pains.

“We had a difficult season last year in a number of respects,” Chris Klieman said. “But I think if you don’t grow and learn from something, then it really can be overshadowed, the problems that you had. And so, we really grew. And I learned an awful lot about myself.”

One of the curveballs Klieman dealt with was losing starting quarterback Skylar Thompson to a season-ending injury in their third game, but Thompson is fully recovered in 2021.

“I feel really good about us going into 2021,” Chris Klieman said. “And it starts off with our quarterback. Having Skylar Thompson back.”

This upcoming season, the Wildcat’s offense will be their strong point.

“Offensive line is returning intact, and we played nine guys there,” Chris Klieman said. “Have a really good nucleus of wide receivers and tight ends, and we have a good tailback in Deuce Vaughn. He has the ultimate respect from our older guys in how he conducts himself.”

Last season, running back Deuce Vaughn was a true freshman – and he finished with the fifth most rushing yards in the conference.