Behind Enemy Lines: Oklahoma

NORMAN, Oklahoma — The Oklahoma Sooners have owned the Big 12 Conference for the last four years, becoming the first Big 12 team to win 4-straight Big 12 Football Titles, and this year they have some pieces in place to make it 5-straight.

Lincoln Riley looks to work his magic touch with a 3rd straight transfer quarterback, after the last two (Baker Mayfield & Kyler Murray) added statues to Heisman Park, in Norman. Graduate transfer Jalen Hurts looks to be the odds on favorite to get the starting nod after going 27-2 at Alabama.

“He brings game experience that Baker and Kyler did not have when they got here, but also doesn’t have as much experience in the system,” Riley said of Hurts. “It has been quicker but it’s been fun. He’s been eager.”

The defense has been the Achilles heel for the Sooners allowing 40-points or more 5 times last season, look for that unit to be much better this year bringing back eight starters and a new Defensive Coordinator in Alex Grinch.

“[It’s a] New scheme defensively,” Riley said. “Been excited about how that’s gone from spring into summer, how our players have responded. Certainly know we have to prove it in the fall but eager to play the kind of defense that we feel like should be played at Oklahoma.”

Another big question for this team will be how they replace four starters on the offensive line from last year which might be the only thing that can slow down the championship train, in Norman.

“[We have] A lot of new faces on the offensive side of the football with obviously having a new quarterback this year, four new offensive linemen, but return quite a few skilled guys around those players. Should be a great year.”

Oklahoma comes to Waco on November 16th as a part of a three game stretch that will define the progress Matt Rhule has made at Baylor.