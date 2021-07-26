Behind Enemy Lines: Oklahoma

WACO, TX — Oklahoma did not make the College Football Playoff last year, but they’re on the right path – with quarterback Spencer Rattler – as he led the Big 12 in total passing yards, passing touchdowns and average passing yards per game.

“I think he’s very well-equipped for this, I do,” Lincoln Riley said. “He’s had some great examples to look up to, even as we were recruiting him with Baker (Mayfield) and Kyler (Murray), and then his first year in-house with us with Jalen (Hurts). And you know, Spencer’s had some success because he’s been a humble ‘team first’ guy.”

On defense, the Sooners gave up the ninth most passing yards per game, but finished No. 1 in run defense and sacks.

“I think it’s just been a real consistent process,” Lincoln Riley said. “And I would really point to the defensive line really becoming a strength of this team, and really, one of the best defensive lines in college football. That really stands out to me.”

Baylor plays Oklahoma at McLane Stadium on November 13.