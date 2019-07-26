Behind Enemy Lines: Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Oklahoma — The Oklahoma State cowboys got a win over Mizzou in their bowl game to avoid their first losing season since 2005.

They will have some key positions to replace including quarterback for a second straight season. Freshman Spencer Sanders and transfer Dru Brown battle it out.

“We haven’t had anybody go ahead and take the reins at this point,” Head Coach Mike Gundy said. “So we’re ready for them to split reps. If at any time one becomes our starter based on us feeling like they give us the best chance to win a football game we will name a starter.”

Whoever gets the starting nod will be working under first year offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson after Mike Yurchich departed for Ohio State.

“He’s worked well with our staff and they’ve taken him in and worked together and I think he’s going to do very well,” Gundy said. “Only time will tell, but he’s got a good relationship with the staff and a good relationship with the quarterbacks”

On the other side of the ball, Jim Knowles begins his second season as defensive coordinator after allowing a school record 32.5 points per game. Gundy believes the defense will take a step forward in 2019.

“Our system is going to stay the same,” he said. “Hopefully we can play it better. We need to be a more disciplined defensive football team. I think Coach [Jim] Knowles’ second year will give him a better feel for this league. It’s different in our conference.”

The Pokes will look for some more consistency this year losing four games they were favored in, against Texas Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State and Baylor, something Gundy hopes to nail down in 2019.

“I feel like we need to be a more disciplined, physical, tough football team,” Gundy said. “I’m going to make a point as I did in the spring and hopefully it carried on this summer when the players were working out and obviously we’re not out there with them, to be a more disciplined, physical football team, and I think that will help our team. So I’m excited about just seeing the results.”

The Bears will travel to Stillwater on October 19th in a series where Baylor has won five of the last seven meetings.