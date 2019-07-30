Behind Enemy Lines: TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — A tough November, for Baylor, opens with a trip to Fort Worth to try and stop a four game losing streak against TCU.

The Frogs hope to keep the momentum rolling after winning 4 of their final five games to end 2018.

“When you go through what we had to do being 3-5 and being able to win four out of five at the end of the season, it wasn’t pretty,” Head coach Gary Patterson said. “So I’m probably as excited about it as anybody as far as getting back into it.”

A key to success in 2019 will be who gets the keys to their offense. A group of six quarterbacks will be battling for the job with grad transfer from Kansas State Alex Delton bringing the most experience to the group.

“I think he’s helped our team chemistry quite a bit,” Patterson said. “He’s also been without anything more just a guy that’s learned how to prepare for a Big 12 game and we haven’t had, I think we have some talented young quarterbacks.”

The quarterback should have plenty of weapons to work with like all conference wide receiver Jalen Reagor, but that unit was held to 28-points or fewer in nine games last season.

“We’ve got to do a better job offensively,” Patterson said. “To be able to do that and one of the ways to do that is to be able to play against good defense and be able to do things in practice but be smart about it. So starting in a couple weeks that’s the plan we’ve been talking most about.”

On the defensive side of the ball the Frogs have to replace L.J. Collier and Ben Banogu. Both were 1st and second round picks in this year’s NFL draft.

“You’ve got to replace those guys,” he said. “We feel like we have the potential to do that. Our biggest thing is out of 42 players we have 22 redshirt and freshman that we have to grow up and how do we acquire depth and do the things we need to do. I think that will be the key for us.”

Patterson is the king of the bounce back. the last two times the Frogs lost six or more games they responded with 11+ win seasons, so if they can stay healthy, look out for them to be a strong contender for a Big 12 Title.

Baylor will travel to TCU on November 9th, looking to snap a four game losing streak to TCU.