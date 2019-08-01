Behind Enemy Lines: Texas

WACO, TX – The Longhorns went out with a bang in 2018, as they beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, after coming up short to Oklahoma, in the Big 12 Championship. However, since Lil’Jordan Humphrey is now in the NFL, Sam Ehlinger has to find a new number one wide receiver.

“”LJ Humphrey, I mean, enormous shoes to fill,” Tom Herman said. “But we feel like our depth and talent at receiver, is such that we feel that, that is a position of strength for us.”

Senior wide Receiver, Collin Johnson, is one of the returning strengths Tom Herman is talking about, who finished 2018, with just under 1,000 receiving yards, for 7 touchdowns.

“We’re extremely confident where we’re at as a program right now,” Sam Ehlinger said. “We have the talent, we have the coaching and that’s been proven last year, we competed against OU and Georgia, at a very, very high level, two of the best teams in the country, and we’ve proved to ourselves, when we play really well, we can hang in there and beat those teams.”

Ehlinger has a reason to be confident, after all, he set the Big 12 record last year, for consecutive passes without an interception. The Longhorn’s offense has the potential to be just as good in 2019, even though they lost their number one running back, Tre Watson, they have a diamond in the rough, in Keaontay Ingram.

“Our offensive line has a chance, if we stay healthy,” Tom Herman said. “To be as good as we’ve had here, in our 3 years, and the tailback position, Keaontay Ingram, this is a true freshman, that rushed for over 700 yards on limited carries, because he missed some games due to injuries. He’s also put on 15-20 pounds.”

Defense will be more of a challenge this upcoming season, after losing several key players to the NFL.

“We need to make an improvement on defense,” Tom Herman said. “We’ve recruited very well, we’ve developed them in the weight room, we’re gonna be very young, there’s no secret to that, but young and talented is better than young and not talented, I can tell you that.”

Baylor plays Texas on Saturday, November 23rd, at McLane Stadium.