Behind Enemy Lines: West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — Neal Brown is a rising star in the coaching ranks after compiling a 35-16 record in his time at Troy, earning him his first shot at a power five job, leading the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Brown is not new to the Big 12, though. He was Tommy Tuberville’s Offensive Coordinator at Texas Tech from 2010-2012. Brown says he has evolved and his offense will look different than it did in Lubbock seven years ago.

“I think you change, the game evolves,” he said. “We won’t look the same that we did. Last time I called plays in this league in 2012 at Texas Tech. We’ve evolved. We’ve changed. We are probably a little bit more balanced.”

That balanced offense should help Oklahoma transfer quarterback Austin Kendall ease into his new role with WVU’s top 3 rushers returning as well.

“You will have to score to win games, but I do think it’s important if you look at the teams that have had the most success it’s been the teams that have been able to run the ball, especially when people know you’re going to run the ball,” he said.

Outside of running back, Brown takes over a team decimated by graduation losing a Heisman contender in Will Grier and his top four targets from last season.

“We’ve got our hands full,” Brown said. “It’s one of those things where there’s so much energy and so much excitement, you want to make sure that they understand that we lost a lot from last year, Barry, and we’re going to be a young football team.”

The Bears will get a chance to to exact some revenge on the Mountaineers on Halloween night, a Thursday night showdown between these two for the second straight year.