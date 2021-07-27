Behind Enemy Lines: West Virginia

WACO, TX — The Mountaineers went 4-4 in the Big 12 last year, and finished with the No. 1 total team defense and pass defense, third in run defense, while giving up the least points on the season.

“Starting on defense, I thought we had one of the best defensive units in the Big 12 Conference last year and nationally, and our statistics back that up,” Neal Brown said. “Really, that’s going to be the unit with the most experience. That’s going to be the unit that will lead us again. I think it starts upfront on our defensive line.”

On offense, senior quarterback Jarret Doege is returning, and coming off an impressive season, leading the Big 12 with the least interceptions, and finishing with the second best average in passing yards per game.

“Starts at quarterback. Jarret Doege returns,” Neal Brown said. “He probably had the best spring of anybody on the offensive side of the ball. Running back, Leddie Brown, we talked about him. I think he’s special. His video showed that last year.”

Baylor is hosting West Virginia on October 9th.