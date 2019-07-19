Belton Built: Shackelford Thankful for his Time in the 2-5-4

BELTON, Texas — Texas Center, Zach Shackelford, is an integral part of a Texas team picked to compete for a Big 12 Title this season.

Shackelford a Belton native is enjoying his time on the 40 Acres but will always have a soft spot for the town of Belton.

“I mean it’s just part of who I am,” he said. “I didn’t grow up there there — I wasn’t raised there, I just went to high school there and I just I love the 254 area. It’s so cool. I think there’s a really cool like blue collar work ethic that comes along with being from Central Texas because it’s not like super recruited like a Dallas or Houston but it has really good football.”

Shackelford has played in 40 games in his three years at Texas with 27 starts.